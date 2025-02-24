 
Hilaria Baldwin admits to doing 'stupid' thing in marriage

Hilaria Baldwin shares she did not understand the matter at the time

February 24, 2025

Hilaria Baldwin admits to doing 'stupid' thing in marriage

A prenup is a legal agreement the couple signs before marriage. But Hilaria Baldwin admits she has no idea what it means when she puts her name on it, calling herself "stupid" for that.

Alec Baldwin's wife reflected on the matter in the TLC's reality series The Baldwins. “After my first marriage I said, ‘Let’s have a prenup,'” the Rust star recalled. 

But his better half revealed that she did not fully grasp what it meant at the time. “I just don’t understand quite what a prenup is. Because you are like, ‘After a certain number of kids it is this.'"

"And I was like, ‘You know what? I will just sign it,'” Hilaria shared. “Which was probably very stupid of me back then.”

She continued: “Now, I would read it again. I just said, ‘I won’t sign it. I don’t really want to think about the end by the beginning.’ And then you were like, ‘I don’t want to do it either.'”

The Baldwins is a reality show on TLC about the lives of Alec and Hilaria and how they manage their seven kids and more than a decade-long marriage.

