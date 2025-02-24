Roberta Flack, legendary R&B singer and pianist, dies at 88

Roberta Flack, a legendary R&B singer and pianist who topped the Billboard charts with the No. 1 singles, has passed away at 88.

Publicist Elaine Schock told the Associated Press that Flack died at home with her family around her on February 24, 2025.

However, the representative did not share the Grammy-winning singer’s cause of death.

The statement read, “We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning. She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator.”

For the unversed, in November 2022, it was shared that the Killing Me Softly crooner had been diagnosed with ALS, also called Lou Gehrig’s disease, due to which she stopped singing.

In 2016, Flack suffered a stroke and two years later, in 2018, she announced her retirement from performing.

It is noteworthy to mention that the North Carolina native was the first artist to win the Grammy for Record of the Year two years in a row.

First she won in 1973 for The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face and in 1974 for Killing Me Softly With His Song.