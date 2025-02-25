Prince Andrew told to speak to FBI on key matter: ‘Not a suspect'

Prince Andrew is urged to sit with the authorities and explain his association to a Chinese spy.



The Duke of York, who has found himself into a fresh scandal over friendship with Yang Tengbo , threat to UK national security, is told the best way forward is to sit with the FBI.

Royal expert Jack Royston tells The Sun: "I think he should have given a deposition to the FBI.

"They weren't even trying to speak to him as a suspect they wanted to speak to him as a witness.

"It was the least he could have done."

Jack said: "He's now bringing more pressure and more concern for Charles with his relationship with his Chinese alleged spy Yang Tengbo, who obviously denies being a spy.

He continued: “And we are now getting more and more stories coming out about where Andrew is getting his money from which suggests that Yang Tengbo might have been the thin edge of the wedge.”

"For Charles, obviously, Andrew's going to need money if he's going to stay at Royal Lodge for the rest of his life he's going to need money, major amounts of money for the rest of his life,” noted the expert.

"And if I was Charles I'd be very concerned about where that money is going to come from.

"Because if he's willing to become a close confidant of a guy who basically the British think is a Chinese spy, who's asking him to smuggle people in and out past security unseen, who's clearly trying to foster a particular type of relationship that has rule-breaking sewn into it?” he noted.