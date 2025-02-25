 
Meghan Markle's 'dropped' by WME: The truth comes to light

Meghan Markle’s rift with WME comes to light

Web Desk
February 25, 2025

Meghan Markle's ‘dropped' by WME's Ari: The truth comes to light

Meghan Markle has suffered a massive hit following her talent agency’s alleged decision to drop her as a client.

It is pertinent to mention that while the company refuted such claims, the original admission was shared by an inside source, to Page Six.

Per their findings, the drop was decided on because Meghan was “too demanding” and being “difficult to work with” on several occasions.

However, the same agency also noted that shortly after the news went viral, a rep from the agency stepped forward to explain that “WME continues to represent Meghan and Archewell.”

For those unversed as to the reason for this admission at all, back in January it came to light that Meghan was making demands for a meeting with “expected decks and plans,” and a dispute happened shortly after reportedly, leading many to believe “Ari was done with her,” per the same source.

In terms of their role in As Ever or With Love, Meghan its believed that “WME is definitely not working on Meghan’s personal business,” according to a separate insider.

