Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande gear up for special moment at Academy Awards

The 'Wicked' star duo has also received Oscar nods at this year's ceremony

February 25, 2025

After much speculation, the Academy has officially confirmed that Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will perform at the 97th Academy Awards.

The announcement was made via the Academy's Instagram post confirming rumors that the duo will perform at the prestigious event.

However, details about their musical performance remain undisclosed, adding to the anticipation surrounding their appearance.

Both Erivo and Grande have been nominated for Oscars for their portrayals of Elphaba and Glinda in the cinematic adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical.

The film itself is based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which reimagines the origins of The Wizard of Oz’s most infamous characters.

Since its release, Jon M. Chu’s directional work has emerged as a major awards-season contender, earning multiple nominations across ceremonies, including the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice, and SAG Awards. 

At the Oscars, the film has secured 10 nominations, including Best Picture.

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will be live on Sunday, March 2, 2025

