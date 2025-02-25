 
WME reacts to rumors about Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle signed with the talent agency a few years ago

February 25, 2025

WME reacts to rumors about Meghan Markle

Talent agency WME has reacted to reports that it has dropped Meghan Markle because she was difficult to work with.

According to Daly Mail,  the agency has established that it is continuing to represent Meghan and Archewell.

The publication reported that they have approached WME for a comment but didn't say whether any answer was received,

The Duchess of Sussex signed with the William Morris Endeavor (WME) in 2023 - a power agency that also boasts clients including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and her friend Serena Williams.

But in recent months, rumours have circulated that the relationship has soured, with insiders telling PageSix that Meghan has even been 'let go' because she was 'too demanding' and 'difficult to work with'. 

The reports regarding the WME and Meghan came just days before a show featuring Meghan Markle arrives on Netflix.

It also comes on the heels of Meghan's announcement to launch a new lifestyle brand "As Ever".


