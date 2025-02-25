Photo: Renee Zellweger fears having Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston fate: Source

Renee Zellweger is reportedly having second thoughts about her marriage plans with Ant Anstead.

A recent report of PEOPLE Magazine shared that the 55-year-old actress has started to have concerns about walking down the aisle.

Even though she has been dating Ant Anstead since 2022, the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy actress has grown fearful of taking her romance to the next level.

“Renée and Ant have been dating for over three years,” the insider began.

Moreover, the insider mentioned, “She loves the relationship the way it is.”

“She’s seen so many couples, especially celebrities like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who have happily dated, only to split not long after getting married,” the source continued.

“Why would she risk rocking the boat and rushing to take her relationship with Ant to the next level?” the insider expressed in conclusion.

It seems as though Renee has had a change of heart towards her beau as previously Life & Style claimed that Ant “wants to make Renée his wife and she’s totally head over heels.”

“It’s just a matter of time before they pull the trigger. They haven’t announced an engagement, but they wouldn’t. She’s way too private to want to draw the attention,” they noted.