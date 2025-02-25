Scout Willis spills on Demi Moore’s 'to die for' 2025 Oscars look

Scout Willis, Demi Moore’s daughter, recently revealed her family’s plans for the 2025 Oscars and hints at her mother’s “to die for” look.

In a talk with PEOPLE at the Cure Addiction Now Inaugural Fundraising Evening at The Beverly Hills Hotel on February 24, the 33-year-old actress shared that she and her family are eagerly getting ready for Oscar night on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

For the unversed, Moore is nominated for Best Actress for her horror movie The Substance.

Willis stated her family will “definitely” celebrate together during the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood.

She said, "We're trying to figure out if and where we are going to go and watch, but we'll definitely be out celebrating in full force.”

“Our family is such a unit and such a massive support system,” The Scarlet Letter star added.

When asked if Willis helped the Ghost star pick her outfit, she quipped that her mom would be in a striking look.

“I've been in the room for some very secret special meetings that are happening. Things are narrowing. It's going to be iconic, no matter what. I can promise you that the look is going to be to die for,” she explained.

Willis went on to mention that her family wants to have a "cohesive" look when they attend the event celebrating last year's movies.

In The Substance, the 62-year-old depicts a Hollywood star, Elisabeth Sparkle, who, after taking a secret drug, creates a "better" version of herself, Sue, played by Margaret Qualley.

It is noteworthy to mention that at the upcoming Oscars, Demi Moore will compete for Best Actress against Cynthia Erivo in Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison in Anora, and Fernanda Torres in I'm Still Here.