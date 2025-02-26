Michael Gandolfini to continue 'Sopranos' legacy?

Sopranos is one of the greatest hits on television. Michael Gandolfini, whose father, James Gandolfini, appeared on the show for six seasons, weighed in on whether he wanted to continue the legacy.



In a chat with EW, the actor, who had previously played younger Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark, said, "Look, it's David's universe," referring to the series creator, David Chase.

"It's up to David, ultimately. I know that David's working on some other things, not Sopranos related, which would be exciting."

But Michael said he wants to work with the producer again. "I think Tony's probably set to rest now for good." While teasing, "My guess would be, that character [has] now closed the book."

Elsewhere in the interview, he gushed about being part of the 2021 prequel, saying, "I'm so honored that I got to be a part of that story," adding, "I got to be a small part of that huge world, and like, that is one of the greatest gifts that has ever really been a part of my career."

"So I'm grateful for it, and I'm ready to move on and be a new thing," Michael concluded.