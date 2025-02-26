 
Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive in Wales

Prince William last visited Wales in September 2024

February 26, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived in Wales for two joint engagements today, Wednesday.

According to a report by the Daily Express, the royal couple are travelling to Wales to conduct two joint engagements ahead of St David's Day.

This will be Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first official trip to Wales together since the Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis last year.

They last visited the country in October 2023 jointly when they marked Black History Month.

Meanwhile, Kate travelled to Wales for two solo engagements last month - her first solo trip out of England since 2023 as she gradually returns to royal duties since completing her cancer treatment and entering remission.

While, Prince William last visited Wales in September 2024.

Earlier, Kensington Palace announced, “They’ll go to Pontypridd on February 26 to meet people affected by severe flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh in December.”

According to Hello, another stop on Kate and William’s trip will be The Welsh Cake Shop, where they will help to prepare a batch of traditional Welsh cakes.

