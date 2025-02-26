Sad and emotionally broken Kate Middleton fails to garner sympathy

Members of the British royal family are admired by millions of people across the world, with their fans envying their luxurious lifestyles, the historical mansions and castles they live in.

While the lives they lead come across something a common person would feel a strong desire for, people aware of the power struggles, rifts and betrayals within the royal family know being a royal is not a bed of roses as it comes with a fair share of difficult and unpleasant aspects.

With the media always on their toes waiting to report on every move royals make, senior members of the royal family often find themselves trapped in a golden cage which they can't escape.

The current lot of British royals is a divided house, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle targeting the senior members of the institution for forcing them to make choices which brought them to California.

King Charles poses for picture with wife Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the most famous royal couple, are also no exception to criticism, although they are accused of having a significant influence within the the media which allegedly protects them against the king of vitriol that is shown towards Meghan and Harry.

The couple's critics and monarchy's opponents often target the Prince and Princess of Wales on social media.

Recently online attacks against the couple turned ugly with pages dedicated to hosting content against Kate Middleton started spreading conspiracy theories claiming the Princess of Wales was not diagnosed with cancer.

The theories were spread only because Kate Middleton did not show any sign of weakness.

Although Kate Middleton looked sad and emotionally broken in multiple appearances after her diagnosis, her detractors remained stuck to their conspiracy theories regarding her health problems.