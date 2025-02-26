Is Selena Gomez's engagement behind Justin Bieber's apparent mental anguish? Source reveals

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated on and off from 2010 to 2018

Justin Bieber's apparent meltdown was triggered by his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's engagement to his former friend Benny Blanco, according to sources.

Bieber felt “betrayed” by Blanco, who was once a close friend to whom the Baby hitmaker even confided about his heartbreak over Selena.

Gomez and Bieber dated on and off between 2010 and 2018. Now, the Single Soon crooner is engaged to Blanco, whom she began dating mid 2023.

One source told Radar Online: "Justin confided in Benny about his heartbreak over Selena.”

"In a way, Justin felt betrayed (over the engagement), even though he knew he had no right to feel that way," they explained.

The Beauty And A Beat hitmaker sparked concern among fans with his recent posts and outings, where he looked “sad” and gaunt.

Justin’s troubles are also exacerbated by his wife Hailey’s post-partum challenges, per a tipster.

"She has been struggling with the emotional turmoil that many women experience after having a baby, they claimed. “Justin has been bearing the brunt of it."

Another event that has reportedly impacted the 30-year-old’s mental health is the arrest and fall from grace of his past mentor Sean “Diddy” Combs over charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

A tipster told the publication: "Justin is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it, so he has shut off."