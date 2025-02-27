Conan O'Brien gets tips from experienced Oscars host

Conan O'Brien is hosting the Oscars for the first time - what better way to turn to advice than the four-time Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel?



"We met at a restaurant and you and Molly could not have been more gracious," the 61-year-old shared while appearing on his late night show. "They gave me all these great tips."

"Dumb tips," the late-night host quipped as he was among the first to congratulate the comedian on getting the hosting gig.

Recalling Jimmy's tips, The Simpsons star said, "Jimmy is obsessed with sitting down as much as possible. His tips kept going back to, 'Try and sit down! If you can do the joke sitting down, do them sitting down!' What are you, Franklin Roosevelt? Relax, buddy!"

The late-night host himself, Conan, said that the advice of the 57-year-old's wife, Molly McNearney, a writer and an executive producer at the Oscars, was much more helpful.

"Molly is very smart and she clearly pays attention," he continued. "She had all these very specific, great tips — I mean she's beautiful, she's smart, she just really knows the show."

"Molly is giving me amazing advice on how to host the Oscars — you were a complete waste of time," Conan joked to which Jimmy replied, "Next year, just you and Molly maybe."

The Oscars will air on March 2 on ABC.