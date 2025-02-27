Travis Kelce eager to bond with new niece as Jason calls him great uncle

Travis Kelce can’t wait to take on his uncle role for another little lady in the family.

In a recent episode of New Heights, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end, expressed his excitement to welcome Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce's fourth daughter so that the "Uncle Travie" can have fun with them.

"By the time the next kid is here, we'll have a 5-year-old, a 4-year-old, a 2-year-old, and a newborn," Jason said. "So we're in the thick of it. We're in the thick of it big time. It's gonna be crazy. I still don't know how we're going to handle four, but it's gonna be intense."

Travis responded, "Hell yeah. You guys would be great. I can't wait to f****** get up in there and have some fun with those girls and hand them right back to you," Travis responds.

"That's the benefit of the uncle," Jason noted. "Uncle Travie."

Elsewhere in the episode, Jason gushed over Travis for being a good uncle to his daughters.

"Travis has great advice. He's a great uncle. Outstanding uncle," the father of three praised.

It is pertinent to mention that Jason and Kylie are parents to daughters Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 3, and Wyatt, 5, and expecting their fourth daughter.