James Bond producers refused to work with Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan tried to land a deal with longtime James Bond producers before working on Oppenheimer.

The Oscar-winner had reached out to the producers to make a 007 film as a follow-up to Tenet.

However, Nolan demanded to have a final cut over the film, which became grounds for disagreement with longtime James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Broccoli “made clear that no director would have final cut while Bond was under her purview,” per Variety.

It was reported last week that Wilson and Broccoli have signed a deal with Amazon MGM which allows the studio full creative control of the 007 franchise.

Nolan then made Oppenheimer, which became a massive box office success, and won Best Picture at the Oscars.

Meanwhile, Cary Joji Fukunaga landed the offer to direct the next Bond film, 2021’s No Time To Die.

It is also pertinent to mention that crime writer Lee Child made an intriguing prediction about the 007 franchise on Wednesday, saying Amazon MGM Studios will try “to dominate the entire year” with 007 spin-offs.

“We’re doing a Reacher spin-off absolutely," Child told BBC One’s morning programme BBC Breakfast when asked about the prospect of spin-offs.

“And I’m sure that will happen (with Bond), because what Amazon generally likes to do is, if they get a hit, they want to dominate the entire year with it.

“And so we can imagine, I expect, a big Bond (film) production once every few years, and then a lot of like Bond origin (stories), a (Miss) Moneypenny spin-off (about the chief of the secret intelligence service’s secretary) … whatever it will be happening.”