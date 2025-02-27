Tate McRae gushes over her ideal performance ever at MTV award

Tate McRae has opened up about her ideal performance ever.

During an interview with Pride Magazine, the songstress candidly shared insights into her singing journey.

"I always have things that I'm setting my sights on,’ she began by saying. “I'm a very goal-driven person. Sometimes, I think I'm a little clairvoyant. I'm really good at manifesting!”

"I would die to perform at the VMA's. That's something I've watched all my idols do for so many years. For some reason, that specific performance is something I've always wanted.”

Referring to her performance on her song It's Ok I'm Ok at MTV Video Music Awards 2024, the 21-year-old singer said, "My ideal performance is a perfect balance of dance, outfit, singing, and musical arrangement.”

Tate McRae’s third album So Close To What is released on February 21, 2025.

“When they're all balanced perfectly, that's my ideal performance. I can't believe this is my job.”

"Four years ago, I played my first ever show at The Moroccan Lounge in front of 100 people in Los Angeles. It was the size of a shoebox, like it's so small,” she recalled.

Before concluding, the Hurt My Feelings singer shared, “Now, we're performing three nights at the Kia Forum. It's the biggest dream of my life. It's insane!"

Following her album, the singer's first ever tour The Miss Possessive Tour began from March 18, 2025 and will end on November 8, 2025, at Kia Forum California, United States.