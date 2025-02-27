 
Geo News

King Charles delights royal fans with his adorable laugh

Royal fans react to King Charles adorable laugh during his latest outing

By
Web Desk
|

February 27, 2025

King Charles delights royal fans with his adorable laugh
King Charles delights royal fans with his adorable laugh

King Charles' adorable giggles in the latest video delighted royal fans.

The Royal Family's official Instagram handle posted an adorable video clip of the King and Queen visiting Darjeeling Express, an Indian restaurant in Soho, to help pack food donation boxes ahead of Ramadan.

The video, showcasing Charles and Camilla carefully placing dates into small paper bags, caught the attention of royal fans.

“Packing dates at Darjeeling Express! Traditionally, dates are eaten as the first food to break the fast at sunset during Ramadan. Their Majesties helped pack dates that will be sent to local hospitals for Iftaar during the holy month,” the caption read.

In the comments section, royal fans gush over King Charles' adorable laugh. One royal fan wrote, "’Hee hee’ coming from His Majesty is just wonderful."

"It is fun to see them laughing," another commented, meanwhile a third user added, "Love these two who can laugh and clearly enjoy each other's company."

"He looks like he's enjoying life and that's good," the fourth user commented.

It is worth mentioning that while King Charles and Queen Camilla were working, Asma Khan, the restaurant’s owner, jokingly remarked on Charles’ speed, saying, "I didn’t realize the King would be so fast!" which prompted a "hee hee" from the monarch.

Meghan Markle plotted to ‘ruin' Kate Middleton's day with key move?
Meghan Markle plotted to ‘ruin' Kate Middleton's day with key move?
Buckingham Palace braces for new controversy involving Prince Andrew
Buckingham Palace braces for new controversy involving Prince Andrew
Bianca Censori planning for court amid threats, financial by from Kanye
Bianca Censori planning for court amid threats, financial by from Kanye
Paul McCartney reveals untold stories of his post-Beatles band in new book
Paul McCartney reveals untold stories of his post-Beatles band in new book
Charli XCX achieves major milestone in music
Charli XCX achieves major milestone in music
Princess Kate shares sweet words about Prince William
Princess Kate shares sweet words about Prince William
Meghan Markle faces major challenges ahead of Netflix series release
Meghan Markle faces major challenges ahead of Netflix series release
Gene Hackman revealed his biggest regret before his passing at 95
Gene Hackman revealed his biggest regret before his passing at 95