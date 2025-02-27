King Charles delights royal fans with his adorable laugh

King Charles' adorable giggles in the latest video delighted royal fans.

The Royal Family's official Instagram handle posted an adorable video clip of the King and Queen visiting Darjeeling Express, an Indian restaurant in Soho, to help pack food donation boxes ahead of Ramadan.

The video, showcasing Charles and Camilla carefully placing dates into small paper bags, caught the attention of royal fans.

“Packing dates at Darjeeling Express! Traditionally, dates are eaten as the first food to break the fast at sunset during Ramadan. Their Majesties helped pack dates that will be sent to local hospitals for Iftaar during the holy month,” the caption read.

In the comments section, royal fans gush over King Charles' adorable laugh. One royal fan wrote, "’Hee hee’ coming from His Majesty is just wonderful."

"It is fun to see them laughing," another commented, meanwhile a third user added, "Love these two who can laugh and clearly enjoy each other's company."

"He looks like he's enjoying life and that's good," the fourth user commented.

It is worth mentioning that while King Charles and Queen Camilla were working, Asma Khan, the restaurant’s owner, jokingly remarked on Charles’ speed, saying, "I didn’t realize the King would be so fast!" which prompted a "hee hee" from the monarch.