Cindy Crawford calls out Oprah Winfrey for making her 'show off' body in old interview

A clip of Cindy Crawford's remarks, criticizing Oprah Winfrey for pressuring her to display her body on national TV in 1986, has resurfaced.

The 59-year-old supermodel clapped back at the TV host in the Apple TV+ docu-series, The Super Models, which was premiered in 2023.

Crawford looked back at the moment when she was asked to show off her figure during her debut appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show almost four decades ago.

At the show Winfrey pointed at the Crawford, who was 20 years old at the time, and uttered, "Did she always have this body?"

"Stand up just a moment, now this is what I call a BODY," Winfrey said as Crawford smiled nervously while she stood up and allowed the viewers to see her body.

Years after while reflecting on the moment, Crawford confessed in the documentary, "I was like the chattel or a child, to be seen and not heard."

"When you look at it through today's eyes, Oprah's like, 'Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you're worthy of being here,’" she continued.

Crawford further noted while recalling the day, "In the moment I didn't recognize it and watching it back I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that was so not okay really,' especially from Oprah!"

At the time the mom of two joined the show with her Elite Modeling Agency rep, John Casablancas, who spoke on Crawford's behalf to Winfrey's queries.