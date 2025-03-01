Gracie Abrams reveals why she cancelled Brussels concert at last minute

Gracie Abrams has finally revealed why she cancelled her concert in Brussels, Belgium, at last minute.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old singer shared that she had to cancel the show due to a "gnarly" illness.

"First thing I have to say is that I love you with my whole heart, and I have been so looking forward to being together in your beautiful city," wrote Gracie in a handwritten note.

The That's So True singer further penned, "My body has been fighting off something gnarly for the past week and despite doing everything in my power to keep it contained, it has gotten to a point where all medical advice I've received says I cannot perform and need to rest."

"At this point in time I can’t give you the show you deserve and that breaks my heart, especially knowing all the travel and the planning and the care that you put into attending our shows," she continued.

"You make it all so magical, and that is what I want to give back to you as soon as we can be together,” added the Us musician, who is in the middle of her The Secret of Us tour.

For those unversed, Gracie was scheduled to perform at Forest National in Brussels on February 28.