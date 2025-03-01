 
Kylie Jenner's struggles revealed after her friend Jesus Guerrero's death

By
Web Desk
|

March 01, 2025

Kylie Jenner continues to mourn the sudden passing of her longtime friend and hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero. 

The 34-year-old stylist’s family announced his unexpected death on February 23, leaving the industry and his celebrity clients in shock.

Moreover, Jenner has been publicly honoring Guerrero, sharing emotional posts on Instagram. 

In a recent Story, she revealed struggling with sleep and staying on lengthy FaceTime calls with makeup artist Ariel Tejada for support.

On February 25, Jenner penned a heartfelt tribute, calling Guerrero "a light in my life" and expressing how deeply his loss has affected her while adding, "The pain of losing you is unbearable."

In an act of generosity, Jenner also offered to cover Guerrero’s funeral expenses. 

His family, initially relying on a GoFundMe campaign, expressed gratitude for her support, stating that funds raised would now help secure his belongings and settle outstanding costs.

Furthermore, Guerrero, known for his impeccable styling, worked with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian. 

As per People, his death hit her hard, but she remains focused on helping his family through this difficult time.

