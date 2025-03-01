Photo: Justin Timberlake worried as Jessica Biel marriage hangs by thread: Source

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are reportedly struggling in their marriage.

After Jessica’s cryptic wish, the singer is reportedly left terrified for his future with the mother of his two kids, per RadarOnline.com.

"He worries she's slipping away from him, and it's been building up since his embarrassing DWI," a source spilled the beans.

This report comes as a shock to fans because previously it was reported that they are on the path to mutual healing.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the musician and his wife “had a lot of therapy” post his arrest in June 2024.

Five years before this incident, Justin’s cheating rumours with a female costar during a night off from shooting the film Palmer in New Orleans.

Reportedly, this series of unfortunate events for Justin had badly impacted his marital life with Jessica Biel.

Apart from trying therapy, the couple has also relocated to NYC. Elaborating on their decision to move towards the East Coast, a spy told In Touch that they are regretting this decision since they had to give up on a peaceful, beautiful life in Los Angeles for this move.