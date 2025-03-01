James Gunn slams Daniel Radcliffe 'Clayface' casting rumours

James Gunn has set the record straight on Clayface casting rumors, shutting down speculation about Daniel Radcliffe with a firm “100% false.”

Taking to Threads, the DC Studios boss denied the reports that Radcliffe would play Clayface in the new DCU movie.

He wrote, “As we confirmed the other day, we’re closing a deal with James to direct. Because we don’t have a director yet, we haven’t even started the casting process. Daniel is great but we certainly haven’t talked to or considered him. So this one is 100% false.”

Notably, this came after Deadline reported that Gunn and Peter Safran said filming will start this summer.

Safran articulated, “Clayface isn’t widely known as Penguin or Joker, but we think his story is as deeply resonant, thrilling, and even more terrifying.”

For the unversed, the upcoming Clayface movie, which has no title yet, is written by Mike Flanagan and directed by James Watkins.

It is pertinent to mention that the movie will be released on September 11, 2026.