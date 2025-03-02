Kanye West takes shocking U-turn on revealing outfits

Kanye West has often made headlines for allegedly making his wife, Bianca Censori, wear revealing outfits.



However, his current controversial fashion choices are a far cry from when he used to express shock at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's much less revealing attires.

In a throwback interview episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17, Ye did not hold back his thoughts on the dress the Skims mogul wore at the Met Gala.

“I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off,’” he said.

The Donda hitmaker continued, “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now about to be four kids.”

Kim hit back at Kanye’s concerns, stating, “You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this. And just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you.”

In the meantime, Kanye and Bianca's shocking stunts had a steeping cost. Recently, reports said the Chicago rap star lost a $20 million contract in Japan after disrobing his wife at the Grammys.