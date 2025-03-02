Meghan Markle worried Netflix might call content ‘gutter TV'

Meghan Markle has activated Netflix’s panic mode amid major rebranding decisions.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has renamed her lifestyle brand from ‘American Riviera Orchard’ to ‘As Ever,’ has done so in haste.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield spoke to Kevin O'Sullivan on Talk TV, noting: "I think she's gone back to As Ever in a major panic and now will be stopped from selling clothes. So this will be a serious restriction of business plans."

Kinsey said: "This is just another example of how this was a crisis pivot. The fact that we find out just two weeks before the show, which was postponed a month and a half, that there's this rebranding that's gone on.

"You and I debated whether or not this was going to be a dump by Netflix, the way they dumped (Prince Harry's series) all in one, all in one sitting - that 'we recognize this is gutter TV, have it all' and then they kind of ran away from it.

"That's why I suspect that they will space out Meghan's episodes to try to salvage anything when it comes to getting some sort of retail arm up and running prior to the show wrapping finally."

Kevin agreed, saying: "There's no other conclusion to all from the events, the hasty, hurried events of the last week, Meghan and her business partners at Netflix have gone into panic mode."