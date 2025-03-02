 
Geo News

'Cobra Kai' star reveals alternate ending for last season

March 02, 2025

'Cobra Kai' star reveals alternate ending for last season

Martin Kove plays John Kreese, who appears to have a knack for coming out of the dark of the cliffhangers in Cobra Kai and has also appeared in the last season.

In a chat with People, the actor shared that the makers have decided against adding a scene where he survived a blast on a yacht in a fight with Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

“A lot of the fans think that the character, he should have come out of the water and survived, [and] we did shoot a scene like that," he added. "We did shoot a scene where ... I'm smoking the cigar, and I grab a magazine."

"It implies in episode 15 [the series finale] that he didn't die, but they didn't use it because they thought it was a little hokey," the actor noted. "The ship was such a big explosion. But I understood the motivation."

Martin pointed out that his character's death could be "questionable anyway, because my character always comes out of the dark of the cliffhanger."

"So even though it's the last season, it'll live on because Cobra Kai never dies," the 78-year-old concluded.

