 
Geo News

Louis Tomlinson misses his late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson thanks BRIT Awards for emotional tribute to Liam Payne

By
Web Desk
|

March 02, 2025

Louis Tomlinson misses his late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne
Louis Tomlinson misses his late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson misses his late bandmate Liam Payne

As BRIT Awards honoured Liam with an emotional tribute during Saturday night's ceremony, Louis expressed his gratitude to the event organizers.

Liam passed away at the age of 31 on October 16, 2024, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Louis Tomlinson misses his late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

Following BRITs tribute, Louis took to X (Formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Thank you @BRITS. Beautiful tribute."

"Miss you always, brother x," the singer wrote further.

Notably, the day also marks a year since Liam released his single Teardrops, which also was the last song he released in his lifetime.

During the prestigious ceremony, the awards paid tribute to Liam Payne with an emotional video montage, featuring highlights from his career and personal life. The segment was set to One Direction's song Little Things.

"We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the BRITs so tonight we celebrate his legacy, look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne," host Jack Whitehall said.

Queen Camilla faces key event that will stir deep emotions
Queen Camilla faces key event that will stir deep emotions
Charli XCX enjoys big win in Brits Awards afterparty
Charli XCX enjoys big win in Brits Awards afterparty
Why does Kendrick Lamar snub the Oscars?
Why does Kendrick Lamar snub the Oscars?
Sharon Stone reveals whereabouts of famous 'Basic Instinct' mini dress
Sharon Stone reveals whereabouts of famous 'Basic Instinct' mini dress
Sabrina Carpenter threatened with complaints after BRITs performance
Sabrina Carpenter threatened with complaints after BRITs performance
Kate Middleton set to join Prince William, King Charles on emotional occasion
Kate Middleton set to join Prince William, King Charles on emotional occasion
Jenna Bush Hager 'terrified' to lose job as 'Today' host after A lister outshined her
Jenna Bush Hager 'terrified' to lose job as 'Today' host after A lister outshined her
Kanye West makes his accuser fear for her life?
Kanye West makes his accuser fear for her life?