Louis Tomlinson misses his late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson misses his late bandmate Liam Payne

As BRIT Awards honoured Liam with an emotional tribute during Saturday night's ceremony, Louis expressed his gratitude to the event organizers.

Liam passed away at the age of 31 on October 16, 2024, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Following BRITs tribute, Louis took to X (Formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Thank you @BRITS. Beautiful tribute."

"Miss you always, brother x," the singer wrote further.

Notably, the day also marks a year since Liam released his single Teardrops, which also was the last song he released in his lifetime.

During the prestigious ceremony, the awards paid tribute to Liam Payne with an emotional video montage, featuring highlights from his career and personal life. The segment was set to One Direction's song Little Things.

"We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the BRITs so tonight we celebrate his legacy, look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne," host Jack Whitehall said.