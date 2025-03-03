Hollywood star makes shocking claim about Gene Hackman's death

Since Gene Hackman’s shocking death, there have been conspiracies about how he died along with his wife, Betsy Arakawa.



Randy Quaid, who had previously alleged Heath Ledger was murdered, said, “Gene Hackman and his wife are murder victims, some scum bags did it and staged it. Stop talking about the films he is in, this is how they get away with murdering famous people!.”

He continued, “Fake News starts generating film clips. How is it possible I know at least 6 people who have died like Carradine, Hackman, Ledger?'

Randy has a history of making outlandish statements. He previously claimed Heath Ledge was murdered.

“I should become a special FBI agent to these investigations of Hollywood Murders!” he added.

“I already have some good leads on who killed Gene Hackman,' he penned, but did not share his theories,” Randy concluded.

Gene and his wife, Betsy were found dead in their home in Santa Fe on February 26.