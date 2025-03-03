Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick step out for star-studded pre Oscars dinner

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick are enjoying quality time with the stars

On Saturday, the 81-year-old Rolling Stones frontman and his 37-year-old girlfriend stepped out to attend Chanel and Charles Finch’s annual pre-Oscars dinner in Beverly Hills.

The pair made their rare outing at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s iconic Polo Lounge a date night, meeting celebs and chatting with the Oscar nominees, posing and hugging on the red carpet.

For the night out, Jagger rocked a baby pink bomber jacket, with a grey undershirt paired with teal trousers. He completed his look with black sneakers and embraced his iconic hair.

Hamrick on the other side carried a more formal look, she wore a strapless black coloured mini dress, accessorized with a Chanel belt. She completed her look with a pair of clear and black heels.

Moreover, Jagger was also photographed with 2025 Oscar nominees like Adrien Brody who is nominated for his role in The Brutalist, and Colman Domingo, who received the Oscars nod for his part in Sing Sing, per pictures shared by People.

It is pertinent to mention that Hamrick and Jagger first met in Tokyo in early 2014 during The Rolling Stones and the American Ballet Theatre tour.

They welcomed their son, Deveraux Octavian Basil, in 2016.

Jagger is also the father to seven children, Karis, Jade, Elizabeth, James, Georgia May, Lucas and Gabriel.