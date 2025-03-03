Mindy Kaling praises Meghan Markle ‘entertaining' skills

Mindy Kaling admits she does not go for over-the-top birthday parties for her kids.



Kaling, 45, who is the mother of daughters Katherine Swati, seven, Anne, one, and son Spencer Avu, four, says she is ‘cheap.’

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kaling revealed: “Monday night, we had a birthday party and I'm not proud of this but, for the first four years of birthday parties for my kids, I am so cheap,' the actress admitted.”

“I don't invite the hundred people over, it's just, like, me and my kids and we do something at my dad and stepmom's house,” she continued.

“You feel guilty, you feel a little guilty when you see on Instagram...”

This comes as Kaling revealed she has recently shot for an episode for Meghan Markle’s cooking show, ‘With Love, Meghan,’ where she helped decorate for a children’s party.

She told TIMES: “Spoiler alert: I did. The theme was throwing a party for children. I love cooking, but I'm really not good at entertaining. I don't know anything about how you're not supposed to use overhead lighting when people come over.”

“You're supposed to use little lamps. But Meghan just knows how to do that stuff,” Kaling noted.