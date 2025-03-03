 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Netflix deal in trouble amid revised offer

Royal expert claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be offered reduced terms during Netflix negotiations

March 03, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to renew their deal with Netflix but likely under revised terms, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first documentary, Harry & Meghan, was a huge success, but their other projects haven’t reached the same level, reported GB News.

Meghan’s new cooking show, With Love, Meghan, launches on Tuesday and is linked to her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which the streaming giant is reportedly involved with.

While Netflix is hoping the show does well, Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believe the couple’s contract will be renewed but not on the same generous terms as before.

"I think one thing has become pretty clear,” he said. “We have simultaneously got the launch as As Ever and some of the products Meghan sells will be stocked by Netflix in their new shopping malls.”

The expert added, "Netflix has an interest in As Ever and that the eight-part series will cause interest.

"All the indications are that a deal of some sort will be renewed when the contract expires. It almost certainly will not be on the terms that were originally agreed.

"Netflix is obviously hoping there will be a positive response to the eight-part series."

