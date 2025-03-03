Adrien Brody under fire for 'unpleasant' behaviour at 2025 Oscars

Adrien Brody is under fire for his unpleasant act during the prestigious Oscar Awards 2025.

The American actor won the 'Best Actor' award at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday for outstanding performance in his historical movie The Brutalist.

However, Adrien's big achievement was overshadowed after fans observed him spitting out chewing gum at his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, before he hit the stage to accept the trophy.

As the clip went viral on social media, fans began slamming the King Kong star for disrespecting his girlfriend.

“He disrespected his wife two times tonight, once kissing Halle Berry, and now twice throwing gum at his.. wife lol but congrats,” one of the social media users commented.

"That was cringe," penned another fan.

For those unversed, Adrien and Georgian started dating in April 2019.