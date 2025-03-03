Heartbroken Jennifer Aniston says she 'felt' when Gene Hackman cried

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to Hollywood star Jene Hackman who was found dead alongside his wife and dog recently.

The "Friends" star shared a couple of clips from Hackman's interview where he finds it difficult to speak as tears well up in his eyes while sharing with the host how his father abandoned him when he was just 13.

"I felt this," wrote Aniston in the caption with a heart emoji.

In the second clip captioned by Jennifer Aniston "Rest in peace Gene Hackman", the late actor jokingly said maybe being abandoned by his father helped him become better actor.

According to investigators, Gene Hackman likely died nine days before he and his wife, Betsy Arakawa were found dead inside their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The last signal from the 95-year-old Oscar-winning actor's pacemaker was from February 17 according to a pathologist, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told a press conference. He said the cause of death in each case had not yet been determined.