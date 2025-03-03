 
Geo News

Heartbroken Jennifer Aniston says she 'felt' when Gene Hackman cried

Late Gene Hackman finds it difficult to speak while sharing the story of his father

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

Heartbroken Jennifer Aniston says she felt when Gene Hackman cried

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to Hollywood star Jene Hackman who was found dead alongside his wife and dog recently.

The "Friends" star shared a couple of clips from Hackman's interview where he finds it difficult to speak as tears well up in his eyes while sharing with the host how his father abandoned him when he was just  13.

"I felt this," wrote Aniston in the caption with a heart emoji.

Heartbroken Jennifer Aniston says she felt when Gene Hackman cried

In the second clip captioned by Jennifer Aniston "Rest in peace Gene Hackman", the late actor jokingly said maybe being abandoned by his father helped him become better actor. 

Heartbroken Jennifer Aniston says she felt when Gene Hackman cried

According to investigators, Gene Hackman likely died nine days before he and his wife, Betsy Arakawa were found dead inside their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The last signal from the 95-year-old Oscar-winning actor's pacemaker was from February 17 according to a pathologist, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told a press conference. He said the cause of death in each case had not yet been determined.

Adrien Brody under fire for 'unpleasant' behaviour at 2025 Oscars
Adrien Brody under fire for 'unpleasant' behaviour at 2025 Oscars
Meghan Markle leaves Prince William 'furious' yet again
Meghan Markle leaves Prince William 'furious' yet again
Kylie Jenner slammed for Sir Elton John interaction at 2025 Oscars video
Kylie Jenner slammed for Sir Elton John interaction at 2025 Oscars
Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg reunite to honour late Quincy Jones
Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg reunite to honour late Quincy Jones
King Charles urged to grab opportunity to become global hero
King Charles urged to grab opportunity to become global hero
Buckingham Palace releases big statement after King Charles key meeting
Buckingham Palace releases big statement after King Charles key meeting
Shakira postpones THIRD show due to reasons 'beyond my control'
Shakira postpones THIRD show due to reasons 'beyond my control'
Zoe Saldana drops bombshell apology to Mexican people for ‘Emilia Perez'
Zoe Saldana drops bombshell apology to Mexican people for ‘Emilia Perez'