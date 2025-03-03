Netflix ready to drop Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as deal on ‘borrowed time’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly facing uncertainty over their lucrative Netflix deal, which is set to expire this year.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare for the release of With Love, Meghan on March 4, reports suggest the streaming giant may be looking to extract as much value as possible before their contract ends.

While their Harry & Meghan docuseries in 2022 was a major hit, the couple’s other projects have struggled to achieve similar success.

Now, insiders claim Netflix is frustrated with Harry and Meghan’s diminishing popularity and non-exclusive content.

"There’s a feeling that Netflix hasn’t got great value for money [from the Sussexes] because they were buying exclusivity,” a source said, as per The Express.

"But then the couple appeared in other places, like their podcasts, and because their popularity has nosedived,” they added.

"This might be a way to milk some value out of them."