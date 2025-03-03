Gracie Abrams announces disappointing news for ongoing tour

Gracie Abrams just announced the postponement of two of her UK tour shows due to illness.

The 25-year-old pop sensation was forced to reschedule the two The Secret of Us arena tour shows because she is "struggling" with an illness.

In a handwritten note that the Us singer wrote to her fans, she addressed the disappointment postponing the shows has caused her.

Taking to her official Instagram account, via the app’s Stories feature, she wrote, "I hate that I have to write this again so soon.”

Source: Instagram

"Unfortunately, I am still really struggling with this illness and have been advised that I cannot perform these next two nights. I can't tell you how much this breaks my heart,” the That’s So True hitmaker added.

Abrams continued, "The moment we hear any concrete details about these two shows in your cities, we will be in touch," adding, "Please know I'd give anything to be able to be with you. Thank you for understanding. I'm sending all my love and my deepest regrets."

The postponed shows of The Secret of Us tour were originally supposed to be held in Nottingham on March 3 and Leeds on March 4, but now, the rescheduled dates are yet to be announced.

This news comes just a few days after Gracie Abrams cancelled her concert in Brussels, Belgium, due to the same, undisclosed illness.