Adrien Brody reflects on the viral gum moment at 2025 Oscars

Adrien Brody admits he could have swallowed the gum after winning the Oscars

March 04, 2025

Adrien Brody has won not one but two Oscars, and along with his latest win, he has created a viral moment, too.

Following his win, he appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark where he was asked about throwing a chewing gum to his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman while going up to receive the award.

“I could’ve swallowed it, but I didn’t think about that. I had to get rid of it somehow,” The Brutalist star admitted.

His girlfriend also added that she didn’t really catch the gum. To see what happened, the host Kelly Ripa played the viral clip, zooming in on the Oscar winner’s partner.

It was clear in the video that Georgina missed the gum as it landed on the Oscars carpet.

Apart from this, Adrien broke the record for the longest speech at the Academy Awards. 

Winning for The Brutalist, the actor went on to speak his mind for 5 minutes 40 seconds, which also gave him the second win at the event after previously won for The Pianist in 2003.

