Timothee Chalamet receives special Oscars night message from his drama teacher

Timothee Chalamet's high school drama professor, Harry Shifman, sent an encouraging note to his student ahead of the 2025 Oscars.

At the red carpet of the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, Access Hollywood showed the 29-year-old actor a clip from his beloved drama teacher who works at New York City's Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

"Well pal, you've earned your keep and the recognition of your artistry in bringing humanity to life with wit and passion and grace," the drama teacher praised Chalamet in the video posted on the outlet's TikTok account.

Shifman went on to say, "Take it all in, feel it and bring us more... and always remember as Bob Dylan once said, 'Keep a good head and always carry a lightbulb.' Blessings pal."

The A Complete Unknown actor expressed his gratitude to the publisher for this sweet gesture, "Amazing, thank you. That means the world. Thank you for organizing that. Thank you."

Previously, Chalamet's teacher made an appearance on 60 Minutes for the Dune actor's profile for the show and he looked back on witnessing Chalamet’s audition to attend LaGuardia.

Shiman gushed over Chalamet's ability to emotionally connect with his viewers and his "style and flare" saying, "It's rare to see a kid at that age who has both of those things happening."

He also revealed in the clip that the then-teenager Chalamet was initially rejected by the school and later got distinction in every category.