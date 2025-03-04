Will Smith's struggle following slap-gate gets even worse: ‘Its deadly now'

Insiders have just gotten candid about the aftereffects that still plague Will Smith, nearly three years since slap-gate.

For those unversed with the incident, it happened on stage at the the 94th Academy Awards, right in the middle of Chris Rock’s presentation for the Best Documentary Feature.

94th Academy Awards with Chris Rock, Will Smith

However, upon him mentioning Jada Pinkett’s shaved head and cracking a joke at that, Rock ended up getting slapped in the face.

It is pertinent to mention that Pinkett’s baldness is caused by a disease called Alopecia which is characterized by permanent hair less on either the scalp or the entire body.

Since then though, an issue arose regarding his work prospects has arisen and sources claim its continuing to this day, effecting the overseas work he gets.

According to a source that spoke to InTouch, “Will is facing reality at the moment, and even if he never speaks about ‘the slap’ again publicly, he’s dealing with the ongoing, long-tail consequences of it privately and adjusting his business accordingly.”

Plus, “He’s not an idiot and he knows he’ll never be able to just sweep this incident under the rug. It’s still following him everywhere. But he wants to continue to be a movie star, and he still has some of the best instincts in the business when it comes to scripts, projects, filmmakers and marketing.”

As of right now “the reality is, it’s going to be hard for him to make non-Bad Boys projects going forward, and he’s going to have to bring more than his legendary charisma to the table to get films greenlit, especially at the budget level he would prefer. Plus, he’s really down to his last franchise with Bad Boys and he’s going to have to keep making more of those movies too, which isn’t a walk in the park when you’re over 50.”

But “that’s why you have Will showing up in somewhat controversial territories like Saudi Arabia — these aren’t relaxing vacations, he’s going where the money is because he wants to keep making blockbusters.”

Still that doesn’t change the implications because “there’s a black cloud hanging over him constantly and there are swaths of name talent that don’t want anything to do with him after what he did to Chris Rock.” So “the only real path Will has is to keep betting on himself and his choices and hope that fans show up. They did for Bad Boys: Ride or Die but the real test of his enduring appeal, or lack thereof, comes when he doesn’t have that franchise to lean on,” because “like it or not, that day is coming soon.”