Meghan Markle's kids come out to support their mom for ‘With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle has just showed off the loving support she’s received over her upcoming show’s release, With Love, Meghan and even Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are part of the crew.

For those unversed, the cooking series is slated to drop today in just a few hours and will feature Meghan with her "friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips."

Meghan even shared an image of the gift her children left her on her Instagram Stories and it featured a public display of love and affection.

The image showcased a banner that had the words ‘Congratulations mumma! We love your show, and we love you! Lili, Archie Papa xx”.

A collection flowers also were included underneath with a colour scheme of pink white, and white flowers, alongside scattered yellow petals as well.

Other than this, the Duchess’ Instagram also had snaps from her most recent event for girls “that have supported me for nearly a decade” on The Tig.



