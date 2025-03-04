Meghan Markle answers burning question: ‘Do you regret leaving The Tig for Harry?'

Meghan Markle has just gotten honest and answered a question that has been burning in the hearts of people across the world.

For those unversed, it revolves around her decision to close down The Tig before marrying Prince Harry and she answered it while speaking to People magazine, before her cooking show With Love, Meghan releases.

The conversation began with her recounting how Harry looks seeing her dive back into things she’s loved.

“My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me,” she admitted.

“It’s almost like a honeymoon period again because it’s exactly how it was in the beginning when he’d watch me scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-tuning edits and just really being in the details of it,” Meghan admitted.

“I think he loves watching as much as I love doing that creative process,” so “it’s just been fun. This is who I’ve always been.”

It was only at that point in time that Meghan touched on whether there are any regrets associated with her decision.

To that question she said, “Well, I loved The Tig, but I certainly love my husband more. So that was a choice I made at the time, and I wouldn’t change that for a second.”

However, she did make sure to note, “I imagine that it’s the same as it would be for any couple. You have your individual jobs, but then you have things that you share together.”

And “we’ve been such a close team for so long that we’re just in it beat by beat with each other. And I love that. To be able to be a female founder and do that with my husband’s support means everything.”