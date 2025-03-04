 
Kate Middleton delivers major blow to Meghan Markle amid Netflix show release

Meghan Markle's Netflix show was released today, Tuesday

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has delivered a major blow to Meghan Markle amid the duchess Netflix show release.

According to latest YouGov polling, Kate Middleton is the most popular member of the Royal Family among the British public, with a net favourability rating of +59.

The most popular royals remained the Prince and Princess of Wales, with 74% of Britons having a positive opinion of both William and Kate.

While Meghan Markle took the 19th place with net favourability rating of 19.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Anne took second and third place (net favourability ratings of +55 and +56), with the British public having a slightly more positive view of Prince William, than Princess Anne.

King Charles is seen positively by six in ten Britons (59%), but negatively by a third (34%). While this net favourability score of +25, it is down from +33 in December and is Charles’ lowest rating with YouGov since he became the King.

The new poll comes amid the release of Meghan Markle’s Netflix show today, Tuesday March 4.

