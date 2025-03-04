Millie Bobby Brown claps back at bullies for scrutinizing her appearance

Millie Bobby Brown clapped back at bullies who have commented on her physical appearance.

Last week, the 21-year-old actress was criticized for looking "old" at the premiere of her new movie The Electric State.

Addressing shocking "bullying" on her appearance, Millie now shared a video message on her Instagram handle in which she said that growing up under public scrutiny impacts "every young woman."

“I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny,” the Stranger Things actress said in a clip.

“I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me,” she continued.

The Enola Holmes star added that her critics want her to "stay frozen in time" and "still look the way I did in the first season of Stranger Things."

“And because I don’t, I’m now a target,” she added.

Millie also slammed media reporters for "mocking a young woman's appearance."

"This isn’t journalism. This is bullying,” she said. “The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing."

"I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman,” added Millie. "I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself."