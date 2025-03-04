Meghan Markle faces backlash as she opens up about Sussex title

Meghan Markle is facing serious backlash online after declaring that she’s now Sussex, not Markle.

In her newly released Netflix show With Love, Meghan, Mindy Kaling called her “Markle,” to which she replied, You know I’m Sussex now.”

She noted the same in an interview with People, saying, “It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children.”

“I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me," she added.

Several X users took to the platform to slam the Duchess of Sussex for using the title as a surname.

One such user wrote: "Excuse me but #MeghanMarkle wants you to know that her last name is Sussex. Not so fast, Markle. Not in the US. We don’t have titles and “of Sussex” is a title.”

"Had you stayed in the UK? Sure. You just decided a year or so ago to use Sussex for your mystery kids. The pretentious arrogance is WILD. Titles mean nothing here. Deal with it," they added.

Commenters on the New York Post’s tweet about the same topic had similar views.

One person wrote: “She’s ignorant. Sussex is a County in the very England she hates so much. It represents the people of that County, not her “little family"

They added: “It’s a title, not a surname, gifted to Harry by his the Late Queen."

"It’s not a surname my darling self proclaimed ex empowered indipendet (sic) feminist now turned trad-wife.

Have some respect for once !”

Another person echoed the same, writing, “I'm not sure you can find a better example of a narcissist. She's responsible for nothing, the victim in everything and she will lie if it makes her look "special".”

“Harry needs to go back to his family,” they remarked.