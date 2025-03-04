Demi Moore’s explosive reaction to Mikey Madison’s Oscar win comes to light

Demi Moore is celebrating Mikey Madison’s big Oscar win, calling it “the ride of a lifetime” as she looks ahead to what the rising star will do next.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, March 3, the 62-year-old Hollywood icon posted a video showing moments from the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday.

The video included clips of Moore, The Substance star, getting ready with her team and dog, Pilaf.

She added a caption under her post that read, “As this awards season comes to a close, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey.”

Moore also thanked the “cast, crew, and fans” of The Substance, including director Coralie Fargeat and costar Margaret Qualley.

She wrote, “So grateful for my team, my fellow nominees, and everyone who has made this experience so full of joy and light.”

The Ghost actress concluded her post by congratulating the winner as she scribbled, “A huge congratulations to #MikeyMadison—can’t wait to see what you do next [a heart emoji].”

For the unversed, Moore won the Best Actress Award at the Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and SAG Awards during this awards season.

At the Golden Globes in January this year, she said these were some of the first competitive acting awards she had ever won.

However, at the 2025 Oscar Awards, the Disclosure star lost the Best Actress Award to the 25-year-old Madison for her role as Ani in Anora.

Madison’s win was unexpected because she won over Moore, Karla Sofía Gascón, Fernanda Torres, and Cynthia Erivo.

It is pertinent to mention that writer-director-editor Sean Baker’s Anora secured five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.