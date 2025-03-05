 
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marks son Brooklyn's special day

The 'Spice Girls' former member expressed her love to her eldest son in a heartwarming post

March 05, 2025

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham are celebrating their son Brooklyn Beckham’s 26th birthday with emotional posts.

The infamous couple took to their official Instagram account to mark Brooklyn's special day with throwback snaps.

In the celebratory post, David wrote an emotional tribute, wishing Brooklyn a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday Bust x we love you so much have the best day lots of cake and hot sauce, we miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

He also posted a throwback picture with Brooklyn making silly faces.

On the other hand, Victoria also penned down a heartwarming wish along with multiple snaps with Brooklyn from his childhood.

“Happy birthday @brooklynpeltzbeckham… We all love you so much and hope you have an amazing day!! Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xxx," the proud mom wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola Peltz in 2022.

Including Brooklyn, they are also parents to three more kids: Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

