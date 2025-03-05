Hayley Atwell opens up about her 'very little control' over her career

Hayley Atwell has opened up about how she has very little control over her career in the Hollywood.

In an interview with Grazia magazine, the Captain America: The First Avenger actress candidly discussed her plans related to her career.

"There’s so little I’m actually in control of,” she began by saying. "I would love to become more involved in the production side of things.

"Within my contemporaries, it’s rare that you don’t have something you’re working on to executive produce."

Moreover, Atwell mentioned the performance of Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl and Demi Moore's acting in The Substance, she continued, "You can do it, but it has to be meta or it has to be a comment on [ageing and beauty standards].

"You can go, I’m off to do [something else],' but no one’s going to watch it or fund it. You can’t be outside of the system and have any sort of real platform."

“Trying to get anything made is so hard. Having star power means you can get things made. I don’t feel like I have that yet,” she admitted.

Before concluding, the 42-year-old actress shared, "I hope one day I will be in a position where it feels like there is a clearer path of how I would, but at the moment it’s reserved for the very, very few."

For those unversed, the Hollywood actress is currently filming two highly anticipated movies, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning 2025 and Avengers: Doomsday 2026.