David, Victoria Beckham glam up for Louvre Museum's gala dinner

By
Web Desk
March 05, 2025

David and Victoria Beckham made a glamorous appearance at the Le Grand Dîner du Louvre, the Louvre Museum's first-ever gala dinner, held in Paris on Tuesday, March 4. 

The star-studded event saw the power couple among A-list attendees celebrating the museum's latest exhibition dedicated entirely to the fashion industry and its creatives.

According to People, Victoria turned heads in a sleek, form-fitting black gown with a long train. 

She completed the look with her hair pulled back into a bun and accessorized with  earrings. 

Meanwhile, David complemented his wife in a classic black tuxedo, paired with a bowtie, black dress shoes, and a cream-colored scarf.

Moreover, the fashion designer shared glimpses of the evening on Instagram, expressing her excitement for the event. 

In regards to this, she wrote, "Such a lovely evening at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre celebrating @MuseeLouvre’s first-ever exhibition dedicated entirely to the fashion industry and its creatives. Thank you Laurence des Cars and @olivier_gabet — a great way to start the week in Paris. Kisses @DavidBeckham x."

Additionally, the Beckhams' visit to Paris coincides with Victoria's upcoming Autumn/Winter 2025 runway show, set to take place on Friday, March 7. 

Furthermore, the night also marked a special family occasion—their eldest son Brooklyn's 26th birthday.

