Meghan Markle's show blasted for being 'dystopian nightmare' for feminists

Meghan Markle has received another scathing review on her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, and this time for making it overly “sexual.”

With Love, Meghan premiered on Tuesday, March 4, and was slammed by both netizens and film critics in a matter of hours.

The lifestyle show features the Duchess of Sussex showing off her hosting skills and sharing tips with her pals, including makeup artist Daniel Martin, actress Mindy Kaling, and her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, as well as chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters.

Now, body language expert Judi James has joined critics of the show and suggests that the show has a “strong sexual theme.”

She said on behalf of Casino Org: “Meghan’s unreality show is also a dystopian nightmare for feminists, a glimpse of how women might have looked had we never got the vote and been consigned to a Jane Austen world of sprigged cotton and flower arranging, where survival meant marrying rich and entertaining the locals.”

She continued, “There is a strong sexual theme to this series that projects from Meghan’s powerful use of her vocal tone. When it’s not bubbling like a brook, it becomes sexily husky and creaky. She sounds breathless at times and then, most sensual of all, she will dip to a whisper with a ‘yes’ or other intimate-sounding moments of shared appreciation.”

"If you spoke like this in your day job, you’d be like catnip to guys,” the expert remarked.

“She introduces this as her ‘bee tone’ at the start of the show but the whisper is a signature tonal device whether there are bees around or not," Judi noted of Meghan Markle.