Drake lawsuit against Kendrick Lamar takes shocking turn

Drake might have succeeded in his lawsuit against Kendrick Lamar in some perspective.

Jeannette Vargas, a federal judge in New York, declined Universal Music’s request to pause discovery and postpone a pre-trial hearing in Drake’s defamation lawsuit that he filed against Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, Not Like Us.

The God’s Plan rapper has been currently occupied with a battle against UMG, that represents Lamar, who are also attempting to slow down the multi-layered legal battle.

Drake’s feud with the Pulitzer Prize winning rapper became a legal matter in November 2024, after his lawyers filed complaints in the courts of NYC and Texas to force Universal into handing over documents as to how Lamar’s diss track was promoted and streamed.

The legal proceedings then elevated to full-blown defamation in January 2025, as Drake claimed that the label "approved, published, and launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of a rap track that falsely accuses Drake of being a pedophile and calls for violent retribution against him," referencing the track Not Like Us.

However, the company denied these claims, telling PEOPLE magazine, “Not only are these claims untrue, but the notion that we would seek to harm the reputation of any artist—let alone Drake—is illogical."

"We have invested massively in his music and our employees around the world have worked tirelessly for many years to help him achieve historic commercial and personal financial success," the statement concluded.