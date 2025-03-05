 
Princess Anne acts on behalf of King Charles at monarch's Scotland Palace

Princess Anne is known as a hardworking royal within the British royal family

March 05, 2025

Princess Anne represented her brother, King Charles III, as she bestowed honors on his behalf at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse is located in Edinburgh, Scotland, at the end of the Royal Mile. It is the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland and is used for various royal events and receptions during the year.

"Well done to all who received honours at the Palace of Holyroodhouse yesterday," said the caption that accompanied four pictures of the Princess Royal and the recipients shared on the official Instagram account of the Royal Family.

It said, "Amongst recipients were sporting stars, Nathan Macqueen MBE  and Sandy Lyle OBE- congratulations!."

 Princess Anne presented honors on behalf of the monarch, a common practice, where working members of the royal family represent the King at various ceremonies and events.



