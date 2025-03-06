 
Geo News

Goldie Hawn teases Oliver Hudson for feeling jealous of Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield gushed over Goldie Hawn at the 2025 Oscars on March 2

By
Web Desk
|

March 06, 2025

Goldie Hawn teases Oliver Hudson for feeling jealous of Andrew Garfield
Goldie Hawn teases Oliver Hudson for feeling jealous of Andrew Garfield

Goldie Hawn and Oliver Hudson had a sweet exchange over her sentimental moment with Andrew Garfield at the Oscars 2025

Following Hawn's appearance with the We Live in Time star while presenting an award on stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, Oliver took to his official Instagram account and penned, "This was so touching and unexpected. Andrew, that was beautiful my man."

"I cried, I laughed, I swelled with pride and then became concerned that my mom was now gonna love Andrew Garfield more than me," Oliver continued.

"I’m still not sure where I stand. She hasn’t responded to my texts so…. @goldiehawn," Oliver added teasingly.

In response Hawn took a jab on Oliver's post and commented, "I’m sorry I didn’t answer your texts honey, I was talking to Andrew!!!". The screenshot of the sweet exchange was captured by Comments By Celebs, writing,

During the 97th Academy Awards, Garfield told Hawn that his late mom, who passed away in 2019 due to pancreatic cancer, had found "the most joy, the most comfort" in Hawn during her life.

"I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn," Garfield said to Hawn on stage while holding her hands. "You've given us movies full of joy. You've lifted our spirits, and you've made us feel it all was right with the world, over and over again."

"Thank you so much, that really touches me. I was so lucky [to] make movies... and making people laugh. And maybe some didn't, but that's okay," Hawn replied to Garfield.

Justin Bieber sets his priorities clear as he embraces new chapter of life: Source
Justin Bieber sets his priorities clear as he embraces new chapter of life: Source
Chris Martin, Phil Harvey bag roles for FIFA World Cup final half-time show
Chris Martin, Phil Harvey bag roles for FIFA World Cup final half-time show
New details emerge about Gene Hackman and wife's deceased dog
New details emerge about Gene Hackman and wife's deceased dog
Brittany Cartwright says Jax Taylor's actions hurt their son after drug confession
Brittany Cartwright says Jax Taylor's actions hurt their son after drug confession
Meghan Markle makes word ‘bubbly' look like insult, slams expert video
Meghan Markle makes word ‘bubbly' look like insult, slams expert
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk in better headspaces after rekindling romance:Report
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk in better headspaces after rekindling romance:Report
Inside Courtney Cox's all-natural secret to age defying looks
Inside Courtney Cox's all-natural secret to age defying looks
Robert Pattinson looks back at his 'mental breakdown'
Robert Pattinson looks back at his 'mental breakdown'