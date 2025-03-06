Goldie Hawn teases Oliver Hudson for feeling jealous of Andrew Garfield

Goldie Hawn and Oliver Hudson had a sweet exchange over her sentimental moment with Andrew Garfield at the Oscars 2025

Following Hawn's appearance with the We Live in Time star while presenting an award on stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, Oliver took to his official Instagram account and penned, "This was so touching and unexpected. Andrew, that was beautiful my man."

"I cried, I laughed, I swelled with pride and then became concerned that my mom was now gonna love Andrew Garfield more than me," Oliver continued.

"I’m still not sure where I stand. She hasn’t responded to my texts so…. @goldiehawn," Oliver added teasingly.

In response Hawn took a jab on Oliver's post and commented, "I’m sorry I didn’t answer your texts honey, I was talking to Andrew!!!". The screenshot of the sweet exchange was captured by Comments By Celebs, writing,

During the 97th Academy Awards, Garfield told Hawn that his late mom, who passed away in 2019 due to pancreatic cancer, had found "the most joy, the most comfort" in Hawn during her life.

"I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn," Garfield said to Hawn on stage while holding her hands. "You've given us movies full of joy. You've lifted our spirits, and you've made us feel it all was right with the world, over and over again."

"Thank you so much, that really touches me. I was so lucky [to] make movies... and making people laugh. And maybe some didn't, but that's okay," Hawn replied to Garfield.